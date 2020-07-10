Teen rescued after dropping phone down a storm drain, getting stuck trying to get it back

Fire rescue crews say the teen was stuck for nearly an hour before help was called.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A rescue attempt for a cell phone dropped down a storm drain led to the rescue of the teen who went searching for it Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters in Pasco County say the teen was stuck in the storm drain for about an hour in New Port Richey. A passerby happened to notice and called for help.

According to fire rescue crews, it went like this: the teen was walking home from the bus stop when they dropped their phone into the storm drain. In an attempt to get the phone back, the teen removed a manhole cover and entered it, getting stuck.

Firefighters were able to remove the teen from the drain, cleaned them off and checked the drain for any hazardous gasses before returning the teen to their parents.

There were no reported injuries.

