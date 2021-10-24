x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

FHP: Teen riding motorcycle dies after car crash on US-19

The motorcycle also caught on fire after the crash, troopers explain.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed while riding his motorcycle northbound Saturday night on US-19 in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A 42-year-old woman was driving her car southbound on US-19, north of Tower Drive when she made a U-turn. FHP says the car entered the path of the motorcycle while turning.

The motorcycle crashed into the front right of the car which caused the 18-year-old to be thrown off the bike, troopers explains. He died from injuries at the scene.

FHP says the motorcycle also caught on fire after the crash.

Related Articles

In Other News

Pasco County Schools looks for solutions to bus driver shortage