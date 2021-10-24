FHP: Teen riding motorcycle dies after car crash on US-19

The motorcycle also caught on fire after the crash, troopers explain.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed while riding his motorcycle northbound Saturday night on US-19 in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A 42-year-old woman was driving her car southbound on US-19, north of Tower Drive when she made a U-turn. FHP says the car entered the path of the motorcycle while turning.

The motorcycle crashed into the front right of the car which caused the 18-year-old to be thrown off the bike, troopers explains. He died from injuries at the scene.