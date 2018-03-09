NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Deputies in Pasco County arrested a teenager suspected in several drive-by shootings in the New Port Richey area Sunday. They said the 17-year-old boy's weapon of choice wasn’t a real gun, but a pellet gun.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the New Port Richey Police Department said they got reports of five total shootings over the weekend. Coltin Connolly, 13, was one of the victims.

“It wasn't too bad, but still there was pain,” Connolly said.

He was helping his sister and her friend set up a front yard lemonade stand when he heard two pops. After the third pop, he said, he felt a sting and saw a car with a window rolled down continue driving down the street.

“I just don't get it,” Tammy Connolly, Coltin’s mom, said. “What possessed them to do it?”

Connolly's mom said it's baffling because her son doesn't know the suspected shooter. Sunday afternoon, police arrested him, but not the driver.

“I don't want it to ruin their lives, but I really hope that they learn something,” Connolly said.

Detectives said the teenager is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief because they think he shot at parked cars too.

