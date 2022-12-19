Teens killed were not wearing seat belts at time of Pasco County crash

The teenagers were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, Florida Highway Patrol says.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A teen driver and another passenger in the car were killed when the driver lost control and left the roadway, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Florida troopers responded just after 12 a.m. to the scene of the crash on U.S. 41, south of Northwood Drive, in Pasco County.

Authorities said the 18-year-old driver was headed north on the highway when he lost control for unknown reasons and ran into a ditch and the car overturned. He and a 19-year-old passenger in the car were ejected during the crash.

The two were taken to the hospital where they later died, FHP says. They were not wearing their seat belts, records show.