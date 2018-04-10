PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Cannabis gummies that look similar to Sour Patch Kids candies were seized during a woman's arrest Wednesday afternoon on Highway 19 in Port Richey.

Pasco County deputies say they found the chewy treats inside a book bag during a traffic stop. They also say they found more than 20 grams of regular marijuana.

The gummies tested positive for THC -- the active chemical in cannabis, according to an arrest report.

The 23-year-old was taken to jail and charged with two counts of marijuana possession.

The gummies had packaging that indicated they were medicinal and supposed to be used to treat sleep anxiety.

Related: Medical marijuana smoking ruling on hold as state appeals judge's decision

"This product contains medical cannabis," the label said.

Asked if the woman had a medical marijuana license, a Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said he did not know.

In 2016, Florida voters agreed to allow patients -- given permission by their doctors -- to use medical cannabis to treat symptoms of certain medical conditions.

Since then, dispensaries have opened in various parts of the state, including in the Tampa Bay and surrounding areas.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP