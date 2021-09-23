Body identified as missing Port Richey mother

Angelina Failla disappeared on Aug. 7th. Her boyfriend told investigators that she simply walked out.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed a decomposed body found Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Richwood Lane area of Port Richey is that of 27-year-old Angelina Failla.

Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.

An investigation is ongoing.

The previous story is below.

---

Suzanne Failla has searched for her daughter for six weeks.

27-year-old Angelina Failla is a mother of two young children. She disappeared on Aug. 7th. Her boyfriend told investigators that she simply walked out.

She left her phone, purse and personal items behind.

“I’m just begging the public to please help,” said Angelina’s mother, Suzanne Failla. “I can’t explain how painful this is not knowing it’s just really terrible and I just need people to please help. This is my only child. She has two babies that need her. We need her back however that looks. We need her back."

Suzanne has put up flyers, hired a private investigator and got the help of neighbors to use drones and kayaks to search the Port Richey area.

Angelina has a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. Suzanne hasn’t told them yet that their mom is missing.

“She’s everything to me and I just can’t come to terms that she just walked off,” said Failla.

“This doesn’t sound right. I don’t know what’s going on here. If somebody could please help. I want more searches. This isn’t like her. We don’t lose contact - not even for a day. I’m fearing the worst but praying for the best. I just want her home. I’m very worried.”

There is a search for Angelina set up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25th, at 9211 US19 South in Port Richey.