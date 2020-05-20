x
The search is on for missing 15-year-old last seen almost a week ago

Kimberly Surita was last seen around midnight last Thursday, May 14, in the Larch Drive area of Zephyrhills.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — She's 15-year-old and hasn't been seen in almost a week.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office and the Zephyrhills Police Department are looking for Kimberly Surita. Investigators said the teen was last seen around midnight last Thursday, May 14, in the Larch Drive area of Zephyrhills.

Surita is 5-feet-2-inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has long, wavy brown hair she usually has it in a low ponytail, according to law enforcement. 

She also has a pea-size birthmark on her right lower leg. 

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a nightgown and could be carrying a rose gold-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050, option 1. 

