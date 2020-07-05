Thermal drone captures incredible video of Dade City house fire

DADE CITY, Fla. — No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a garage in Dade City.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the 13900 block of Carryback Drive, but say one major challenge were the cars on fire inside.
Video from a thermal drone camera shows fuel continuing to ignite under the cars where they worked on hot spots.
