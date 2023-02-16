Tiger Woods' PopStroke held ribbon cutting at newest Tampa area location

The 18-hole putting course, located off of Sierra Center Blvd. in in the Cypress Creek Town Center, will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. on Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tiger Woods' newest PopStroke location in the Tampa-Wesley Chapel area held its ribbon-cutting event Thursday morning.

The sprawling 18-hole putting course, located at 25297 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, in the Cypress Creek Town Center, will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. on Friday.

"Whether you enjoy golf or you like golf or not, it's really about putting down your cellphones and iPads for a bit and reconnecting with friends and family," said Greg Bartoli, founder and CEO of PopStroke.

PopStroke locations will include a restaurant, bar, playground and outdoor game area.

“The shape of this property allowed us to get very creative and build one of our most unique set of courses,” said Tiger Woods in a news release.

“I am thrilled to have PopStroke join the Tampa community with recreational and professional golfers and people of all ages and interests. PopStroke offers a fun way to enjoy time with family and friends.”