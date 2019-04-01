PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Acting on a tip from Tarpon Springs police, Pasco County investigators are now at a home where a body might have been found.

Sheriff's office deputies were seen cordoning off a house around 12:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Norwood Avenue and Ranch Road.

Detectives and a team of University of South Florida forensic anthropologists are examining the home's property, a news release states.

Pasco County investigators would not confirm if Friday's investigation is definitively connected to the triple homicide case in Tarpon Springs. In that case, police say suspect Shelby John Nealy admitted to killing three members of his wife's family, including their dogs.

Nealy's wife, Jamie Nicole Ivancic, is missing and is believed to be in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

