x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Have you seen Tony? Pasco deputies looking for missing 29-year-old man

Tony Perez was last seen just before 10 p.m. on Friday in the Mallard Street area of New Port Richey
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Tony Perez, 29.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing 29-year-old man out of New Port Richey, according to a news release.

Tony Perez was last seen just before 10 p.m. on Friday in the Mallard Street area of New Port Richey. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown jacket and blue jeans.

Related Articles

Perez is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts, can call Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

More Videos

In Other News

Body found in water in Hudson, sheriff's office says

Before You Leave, Check This Out