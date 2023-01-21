Have you seen Tony? Pasco deputies looking for missing 29-year-old man

Tony Perez was last seen just before 10 p.m. on Friday in the Mallard Street area of New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing 29-year-old man out of New Port Richey, according to a news release.

Tony Perez was last seen just before 10 p.m. on Friday in the Mallard Street area of New Port Richey. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown jacket and blue jeans.

Perez is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.