Four townhomes in Pasco County destroyed after fire

#ALERT: STRUCTURE FIRE | 3rd- Alarm | Boardwalk St | Holiday: Firefighters are on the scene of a multi-townhome structure fire. Four townhomes are a complete loss, and a fifth suffered major damage. The call came into our dispatch around 9:30 PM, and it took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to knock the extremely challenging fire down. All residents are accounted for, and no injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #PCFRNews