Four townhomes in Pasco County destroyed after fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple townhomes are "a complete loss" after a fire Saturday night in Holiday, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were dispatched to the area around 9:30 p.m. and it took them around an hour and a half to put the fire out, fire authorities said.
"Four townhomes are a complete loss, and a fifth suffered major damage," Pasco County Fire Rescue detailed on their Facebook.
No injuries were reported and all residents are accounted for, according to the news release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.