Traffic light in New Port Richey installed 3 years later where child was hit trick-or-treating

Florida Highway Patrol says a small pickup truck didn't stop at the crosswalk and hit Dominick while he, his twin and mom crossed the street.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRINITY, Fla. — Healing for a family continues as traffic changes are made to an area in New Port Richey they chose to trick-or-treat back in 2019.

"It was like the worst day ever, you know? It was all just in a flash too," Chris Keyes said.

He and his 6-year-old twin boys and his wife were out on Halloween when their night was turned upside down in an instant.

"I thought all three of them got hit, but it ended up being just Dom," Keyes said.

Florida Highway Patrol says a small pickup truck didn't stop at the crosswalk and hit Dominick while he, his twin and mom crossed the street.

"I was hit by a speeding guy. He said he didn't see the lights, but he didn't see me and I was hit," Dominick said.

At 9 years old now, he barely thinks about the day and what happened. But it's a miracle he survived.

"He had fractured hips, and a three-inch gash in his head to his skull, blew out his nose, his gums blew off. They had to stitch them all back together. Other than that, just a few scrapes and barely any bruises. It was kind of crazy," Keyes said.

The intersection at Starkey Boulevard and Town Avenue in New Port Richey was not as lit up as it is this time this year. Now, there are led lights on all four corners of the intersection. A new traffic light also brings new city street signs. The goal is to keep everybody safe.

"Just the lighting and everything, like, it's pretty amazing. They threw a big old full intersection signage. I didn't know what to expect or if they're going to ever do anything for the area," Keyes said.

Officials made the decision because the surrounding neighborhoods continue to grow. Even though the changes aren't directly correlated with Dominick being hit.

"Unfortunately it got the attention it needed for people to really be like it's time to change this. Let's fix it," Keyes said.

So now, trick-or-treaters can feel more confident while they're out getting candy.

Three years later, Dom's scars are barely noticeable, but they're a memory that he says makes him stronger.

"Not many kids can survive being hit by a truck," Dominick said.