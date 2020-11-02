DADE CITY, Fla. — There are no injuries reported after a train hit a car in Pasco County.

It happened Tuesday at the intersection of Old Lakeland Highway and Melrose Avenue, according to the Pasco Fire Rescue. A spokesperson for Pasco Fire Rescue says the roadway is open.

Firefighters say there is heavy damage to the car, and the train is stopped. No one is hurt.

It's not yet known how long the train will remain stopped in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter