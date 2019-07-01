WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- Erin McIntire said she couldn't walk outside her house without seeing trash lining the streets.

"Trash is everywhere. It is ridiculous," she said. "Especially some people have kids who have dirty diapers. It’s just nasty."

It’s an issue she and other neighbors say they've been fighting to get resolved for months. The company used to be called as Progressive Waste Solutions, but it's now known as Waste Connections of Florida.

"You call them, and they act like they don't care. They say, ‘Oh, we'll get back to you. I'll have my manager call,’ and then you don't get a callback," McIntire said.

She says Christmas and New Years passed but the workers contracted by the county to pick up the trash were hard to come by.

Layla Jones said she called the company at least twice a week.

"Every time I call, I’m like the 17th person in line. One time a trash man came by here and passed my street,” she said. “We literally had to get in the car (and) go all the way around the block to catch them"

Neighbors said this has been an ongoing problem for at least a year where they only average about one trash pickup a week. In this case, they say the last time their trash was picked up was Dec. 21. They said their calls to the company had gone unanswered, and they felt like there was nothing else they could do.

So, they turned to 10News, and we began asking questions. We searched online and found Yelp reviews and Facebook threads of people living in nearby neighborhoods complaining of similar issues.

By Monday, Waste Connections said it had gone out and cleaned up the area first thing in the morning.

"Holiday volumes were much higher than anticipated and in comparison to prior years," Senior District Manager John Battista said. "We have extra crews running in Wesley Chapel and in several other areas where we may be behind a day or two. We anticipate being caught up and all service levels returning to normal. We were out in this area first thing this morning and all of it is serviced and completed."

Neighbors say they were upset their taxpayer dollars were going to pay for a service neighbors hope will come more consistently.

"It’s really not about the money because it’s not even that much. So, I don't care if they credit me back what we're missing, I just want my trash picked up because that looks terrible," McIntire said.

