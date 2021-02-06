Pasco deputies searching for SUV, driver suspected in cycling studio crash

Deputies say they have identified the driver and are asking the public for help finding them.

TRINITY, Fla. — An SUV plowed through the front of a Pasco County cycling studio, leaving behind substantial damage.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the Cyclebar in Trinity.

Now, Pasco County Sheriff's deputies say they have identified the driver suspected of crashing into the building and driving away.

Deputies say 33-year-old Courtney Noel Janzen is driving a red 2007 Fort SUV with "severe front-end damage" with Florida license plat No. XB4VQ. The SUV was last seen driving westbound on Bear Landing Way.

Janzen has ties to western Pasco County and Riverview, according to the sheriff's office.

Surveillance video shows the red SUV crash through the glass front doors before the driver slowly reverses back out into the parking lot. Luckily, nobody was inside the facility at the time.

Images from the scene show the front glass destroyed and debris strewn on the sidewalk outside.

Anyone with information about the crash, the SUV or Janzen is asked to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800 and Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.