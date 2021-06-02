SUV plows into cycling studio in Pasco County

It was all caught on camera.

TRINITY, Fla — An SUV plowed through the front of a Pasco County cycling studio, leaving behind substantial damage.

It happened before dawn Wednesday morning at the Cyclebar in Trinity.

Surveillance video shows the red SUV crash through the glass front doors before the driver slowly reverses back out into the parking lot. Luckily, nobody was inside the facility at the time.

Images from the scene show the front glass destroyed and debris strewn on the sidewalk outside.

"...we had an unfortunate incident this morning at our studio and we wanted to be transparent with all of you!" Cyclebar wrote in a Facebook post to its followers. "A car ran though our studio in the early hours. Stay tuned on our Instagram and Facebook for updates on classes. We’ll get through this together."

It's unclear what led up to the crash.