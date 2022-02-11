2 people dead following shooting in Trinity

Deputies say the public is not in danger.

TRINITY, Fla. — Two people are dead following a shooting in Pasco County, the sheriff's office says.

It happened overnight Friday in the area of Trinity West, deputies say.

According to the sheriff's office, one person was already dead when deputies arrived. A second person was rushed to the hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Deputies say they are investigating. Based on preliminary information, the agency says everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and "are accounted for."