Firefighters: Trinity house fire sparked by lightning

Two people and a pet hamster made it out of the home uninjured, according to firefighters.

TRINITY, Fla. — Two individuals and a pet hamster made it out safely after a lightning strike caused their home to catch on fire Thursday afternoon.

Pasco Fire Rescue posted about the fire on Twitter sharing their team got the call just after 1:15 p.m. in the Thousand Oaks East subdivision of Trinity.

When crews arrived the home was showing heavy smoke and flames through the roof.

Firefighters say all occupants made it out of the home safely and are reporting no injuries related to the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire in 15 minutes.

Firefighters responded to this home fire in the 1600 Block of African Violet Ct. in Trinity around 2 PM this afternoon.



Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames from the roof. Thankfully there were no injuries. The cause of the fire determined to be a lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/hLQ2S0nQzO — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) August 21, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

