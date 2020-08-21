x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

Firefighters: Trinity house fire sparked by lightning

Two people and a pet hamster made it out of the home uninjured, according to firefighters.
Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue

TRINITY, Fla. — Two individuals and a pet hamster made it out safely after a lightning strike caused their home to catch on fire Thursday afternoon. 

Pasco Fire Rescue posted about the fire on Twitter sharing their team got the call just after 1:15 p.m. in the Thousand Oaks East subdivision of Trinity.

When crews arrived the home was showing heavy smoke and flames through the roof. 

Firefighters say all occupants made it out of the home safely and are reporting no injuries related to the fire. 

Crews extinguished the fire in 15 minutes. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter