Firefighters: Trinity house fire sparked by lightning

TRINITY, Fla. — Two individuals and a pet hamster made it out safely after a lightning strike caused their home to catch on fire Thursday afternoon.
Pasco Fire Rescue posted about the fire on Twitter sharing their team got the call just after 1:15 p.m. in the Thousand Oaks East subdivision of Trinity.
When crews arrived the home was showing heavy smoke and flames through the roof.
Firefighters say all occupants made it out of the home safely and are reporting no injuries related to the fire.
Crews extinguished the fire in 15 minutes.
