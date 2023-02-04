x
Pasco County

Sheriff's office: Trooper-involved shooting in Pasco County

The shooting happened in the area of Overpass Road and I-75.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a trooper-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Wesley Chapel, according to a news release.

The shooting happened in the area of Overpass Road and I-75. 

"PSO members have a large presence in this area while they assist FHP and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement," the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies said there will be a large presence in the area while they are assisting FHP and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

The cause of the shooting is not yet known. This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for the latest updates. 

