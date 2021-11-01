Troopers investigating deadly crash in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. — A portion of southbound State Road 589 is impacted while troopers investigate a deadly accident.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person was struck and killed in the Lutz area. Information on what led up to the crash was not immediately available.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. It is unclear how long traffic will be impacted while troopers complete their investigation.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
