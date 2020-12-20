x
Pasco County

Truck crashes into gas line, Pasco County fire station

Driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — People might notice a strange odor in the air near the Pasco County Fire Rescue station on State Road 54 after a truck crashed into a gas pressure line.

Pasco County firefighters say the driver then crashed into the fire station. 

The scene is located on State Road 54 between Ballantrae and Sunlake boulevards, Pasco County Fire Rescue said. 

The driver was transported with minor injuries in the crash. 

There are no evacuations in progress but people were asked to briefly avoid the area. TECO gas was called to repair the gas line and was able to cap the leak shortly after.

