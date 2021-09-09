FHP: Truck driver slams into neighbor's house in Port Richey; 2 hurt

The house appeared to suffer some major damage.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A truck driver lost control of her truck Thursday morning, going across the road and into the neighbor's house, troopers said.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Oak Crest Drive near Old Hickory Lane in the Regency Park area, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The 2004 GMC pickup was parked in the driveway of the 30-year-old driver's house when she switched gears and lost control, FHP said. She then traveled across the street and slammed into the front of a neighbor's house.

Two people were in the home when the truck crashed through the wall: A 65-year-old woman was left with minor injuries, and a 58-year-old man was not injured, FHP reports.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, as well, troopers said.