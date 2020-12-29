Illegal grilling blamed for Pasco County apartment fire that evacuated more than 100 people

Fifteen families weren't allowed back in, as the damage is repaired.

ODESSA, Fla. — Illegal grilling caused a two-alarm apartment building fire in Odessa that left 15 families without homes the day after Christmas, investigators have determined.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says somebody was grilling on a second-floor apartment balcony at the Tuscano at Suncoast Apartment Complex when the building caught fire, sending smoke and flames across the second and third floors and into the roof.

The sprinklers and alarms went off, alerting people living there to the emergency. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

Firefighters broke into three divisions and began evacuating more than 100 people from 48 apartments. They were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes.

"Hard work from firefighters on the scene kept the fire from quickly spreading," Pasco County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Corey Dierdorff wrote in a news release.

In all, five apartments have smoke and fire damage.

The Red Cross was able to help the 15 families who were displaced by offering shelter and clothing.

What other people are reading right now: