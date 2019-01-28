TRINITY, Fla. — Three people are recovering Monday morning after a house fire.

Two firefighters and a 17-year-old resident were released from the hospital.

One of the firefighters and the resident received treatment for smoke inhalation, Pasco County Fire Rescue said. The other firefighter had injuries from a fall.

It took Pasco County Fire Rescue personnel around 25 minutes to control the fire when responded around 2:50 a.m. Monday to the fire on Marsha Drive near Pickerell Place.

The American Red Cross will provide shelter and clothing for five people and a dog.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

