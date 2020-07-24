x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pascocounty

2 rescued by firefighters after tree falls trapping them inside an apartment

Fire rescue has since turned the scene over to code enforcement.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue freed two people from an apartment after a tree fell on it trapping them.

Crews responded to the 37000 block of Hillside Lane just before 3 p.m. Friday and found a large pine tree through the roof of the apartment. 

The two people inside have been rescued. One person inside was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to a release.

Fire rescue has since turned the scene over to code enforcement.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 