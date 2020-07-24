2 rescued by firefighters after tree falls trapping them inside an apartment

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue freed two people from an apartment after a tree fell on it trapping them.
Crews responded to the 37000 block of Hillside Lane just before 3 p.m. Friday and found a large pine tree through the roof of the apartment.
The two people inside have been rescued. One person inside was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to a release.
Fire rescue has since turned the scene over to code enforcement.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Body of missing 5-year-old found in Highlands County lake
- Universal Orlando cancels Holloween Horror Nights
- Opening Day tweet from the Rays calls for the arrests of Breonna Taylor's killers
- Longtime Rep. Buchanan staffer dies from COVID-19
- Florida passes 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Hillsborough County Schools reopening delayed by 2 weeks to Aug. 24
- Trump cancels Jacksonville segment of Republican National Convention
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter