WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla — An all-new inclusive playground in Pasco County is making it easier for everyone to enjoy being outdoors.

"I saw it when it wasn't done yet and I was like, 'Man I can't wait until it's open,'" Nikita Prieto said.

Prieto and her three kids fully take advantage of all the new toys. The playground is the first of its kind in the county. It opened at the beginning of December and is designed for kids of all ages and disabilities.

"He's so small and he couldn't play on the other playground because of all the wood chips. It was hard! This is beneficial for me because he gets to crawl around on the soft spot," Prieto said.

The surface is rubber, making it a soft place to land and easier to navigate. Pasco County Commissioners said the need for a playground like this was huge. Thousands of kids within the school district have special needs.

"They perhaps don't have those opportunities to go outdoors as much as other kids that can just play on other equipment that is typically found around," James Hendry said.

Hendry and his 4-year-old also frequent the park. He says his daughter loves the wheelchair friendly merry-go-round. There are also swings with harnesses and sensory features for everyone to enjoy. Parents just hope everyone that comes out to play feels included.

"It's a great opportunity for them to be like a normal child even though they have disabilities they can come, play, and be themselves. That's the main part about it. They can be themselves! It's awesome, I love it," Prieto said.

County commissioners partnered with the Lennar Foundation, Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth to bring this to the community.

You can find a full list of inclusive parks from around the state here.

