The highway will remain shut down while the Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue says a portion of U.S. 19 is closed after a man was hit by a car.

According to fire rescue, the incident happened near U.S. 19 N. and Flora Avenue in Holiday. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Fire rescue says the highway will remain shut down while the Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation.

No information was released on the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.