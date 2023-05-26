FHP: 8-year-old seriously injured after being hit by camper in Pasco County

FHP says the child tried to run out across U.S. 301 just as a truck pulling a camper was passing through.

An 8-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a camper Friday morning in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the child tried to cross U.S. 301 as a Ford F-250 towing a camper heading north was approaching Long Avenue.

Authorities say the 62-year-old truck driver tried to avoid the 8-year-old by swerving into the outside shoulder, but the left side of the camper hit the child.