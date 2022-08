He was crossing the road when both cars hit him.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by two cars Tuesday night as he was crossing the street in a wheelchair, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 9:24 p.m. on U.S. 19 just north of Flora Avenue in Holiday, troopers said.

The man was crossing U.S. 19 in his non-motorized wheelchair when a Dodge Durango and Tesla Model 3 both hit him. The Tesla was not on auto-pilot, according to FHP.