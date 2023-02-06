Argument in parking lot leads to shooting of 2 in Land O' Lakes

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital in Land O' Lakes after a shooting took place in a shopping center's parking lot, the sheriff's office reports.
Pasco County deputies responded at around 5:45 p.m. to the Village Lakes Center parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 54, on reports of a shooting.
Early investigation suggests that an argument between four adults who knew each other took place, it escalated and two of them were hit by gunfire.
"The two individuals that were shot were taken to a hospital, and the two remaining adults are detained," the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies have not yet announced the conditions of the two people that were taken to the hospital.
There is no public safety threat at this time. The investigation is ongoing.