WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla.—Two construction workers were taken to the hospital after part of a wall collapsed on them in Wesley Chapel Friday.

Pasco Fire Rescue says they were at a new home site when a gust of wind blew the wall over.

Paramedics took them to the hospital in fair condition.

