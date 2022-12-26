x
Pasco County

Have you seen Wanda? Pasco County deputies searching for missing 77-year-old woman

The 77-year-old reportedly left the Land O' Lakes area in a blue 2015 Nissan four-door sedan with the Florida tag 576RIA.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Have you seen Wanda Mercer?

Pasco County deputies say they are searching for the missing 77-year-old woman who was last seen Monday in Land O' Lakes.

At about 6 a.m., Mercer was seen in the Bea Court area wearing a safari shirt with an animal print, black slacks, tan sneakers and a white purse, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

The 77-year-old reportedly left the area in a blue 2015 Nissan four-door sedan with the Florida tag 576RIA.

Authorities describe Mercer as 5 feet, 3 inches and 120 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on Mercer's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7. 

