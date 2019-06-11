DADE CITY, Fla. — During the time a 5-year-old's mother stepped away for a phone call, deputies claim a repairman sexually assaulted the child.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the family's home in Dade City, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say 59-year-old Francisco Vallejo was working to fix a washing machine outside the home and, at the time, was being supervised by the girl's mother.

When she returned to check on him after a business call, deputies say Vallejo was found in the living room assaulting the child. Right away, the arrest report says the mother told him to leave.

Deputies say the young girl described in graphic detail to a nurse at Zephyrhills Hospital what Vallejo had done to her, including pointing to her private area.

Vallejo told deputies he believed "the victim always tells the truth" and called himself a "monster," the arrest report reads.

He is being held in the Pasco County jail on a sexual battery charge.

