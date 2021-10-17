Water main repairs close 2 westbound lanes on State Road 52

Pasco County Utilities is currently working to repair a ruptured 16-inch reclaimed water main on SR 52.

HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities is currently working to repair a ruptured 16-inch reclaimed water main at 8811 State Road 52 in Hudson, Florida, a news release reports.

Two westbound lanes of the state road have been closed so the repairs can begin. Only one lane is open for traffic flow, a spokesperson for the county explains.

The release says residents will not experience any interruption in service or detours because of the repaid work.