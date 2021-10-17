Water main repairs close 2 westbound lanes on State Road 52

HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities is currently working to repair a ruptured 16-inch reclaimed water main at 8811 State Road 52 in Hudson, Florida, a news release reports.
Two westbound lanes of the state road have been closed so the repairs can begin. Only one lane is open for traffic flow, a spokesperson for the county explains.
The release says residents will not experience any interruption in service or detours because of the repaid work.
There is no specific end date to the work as of now, but crews from Pasco County Utilities are expected to be on-site through next week., the release reports.