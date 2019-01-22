DADE CITY, Fla. — A few sparks from a welder ignited a massive fire that burned through the Dade City Business Center for more than a day.

Pasco County Fire Rescue investigators confirmed the fire's cause Tuesday afternoon.

They say employees at the industrial complex, located at 15486 U.S. 301, last Friday were working to extend an exhaust duct to a furnace when sparks from the welder ignited some combustibles.

It took about 18 hours for firefighters to bring the fire under control as hazardous materials continue to burn. Several explosions, caused by water coming in contact with some of the chemicals in the building, were caught on camera.

Investigators say the estimated damage to the complex is about $3 million.

No one was hurt.

