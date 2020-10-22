Construction worker shocked by breaker panel sent to hospital

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue crews said a construction worker was shocked Thursday morning while working on a main breaker panel.
Crews said it happened on the corner of Dayflower Boulevard and Gateway Boulevard in Wesley Chapel.
The construction worker is being taken to Tampa General Hospital. First responders said the worker is alert.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
