Construction worker shocked by breaker panel sent to hospital

The incident happened on the corner of Dayflower Boulevard and Gateway Boulevard in Wesley Chapel.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue crews said a construction worker was shocked Thursday morning while working on a main breaker panel.

The construction worker is being taken to Tampa General Hospital. First responders said the worker is alert.

#Update: The patient is now being transported by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital. #Breaking #PCFRNews https://t.co/5PFvIAckt2 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) October 22, 2020

