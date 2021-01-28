x
Fire rescue: 'Major' crash involving car and dump truck in Wesley Chapel shuts down intersection

Authorities are asking drivers to find an alternate route if you're traveling along SR 56 and Mansfield Boulevard.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A "major" crash involving a car and a dump truck has shut down an intersection in Wesley Chapel, Pasco County Fire Rescue says. 

It happened Thursday morning at the intersection of SR 56 and Mansfield Boulevard, firefighters say. Debris was found throughout the intersection, fire rescue says. 

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route and should expect an extended closure, according to authorities. 

Word of any injuries resulting from the crash were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

