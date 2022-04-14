Person killed in wrong-way crash in Wesley Chapel, fire rescue says

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — At least one person is dead in a crash believed to have been caused by a wrong-way driver, authorities said.

Crews are responding Thursday morning to State Road 54 at Ronnoch Boulevard, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

According to witnesses, a wrong-way driver caused a crash that resulted, the agency reported. Firefighters are on the scene to assist a person who may still be stuck in their car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.