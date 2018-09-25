WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- A Tampa man is accused of physically abusing a student with special needs on a Pasco County school bus.

Derek Simpson, 35, an ESC assistant instructor at Wesley Chapel High School, has been charged with two counts of child abuse.

Investigators say he restrained the student with a four-point harness and was caught on camera putting his whole body weight on the child as well as pushing down on the back of the child's head with two hands.

The student has autism, is nonverbal and communicates using sign language.

Deputies say Simpson was also seen restraining the student's arms by the wrist.

The student tried multiple times to remove Simpson's arms and began screaming, investigators said.

The student suffered back injuries from the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Simpson has been booked into the Land O' Lakes Jail.

