WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- Erin McIntire says she can't walk outside her house without seeing trash lining the streets.

"Trash is everywhere. It is ridiculous," she said. "Especially some people have kids who have dirty diapers. It’s just nasty."

It’s an issue she and other neighbors say they've been fighting to get resolved for months. The company used to be called as Progressive Waste Solutions, but it's now known as Waste Connections of Florida.

"You call them, and they act like they don't care. They say, ‘Oh, we'll get back to you. I'll have my manager call,’ and then you don't get a callback," McIntire said.

She says Christmas and New Years have passed but the workers contracted by the county to pick up the trash are hard to come by.

Layla Jones says she calls the company at least twice a week.

"Every time I call, I’m like the 17th person in line. One time a trash man came by here and passed my street,” she said. “We literally had to get in the car (and) go all the way around the block to catch them"

Neighbors say this has been an ongoing problem for at least a year where they only average about one trash pickup a week. In this case, they say the last time their trash was picked up was Dec. 21. Their calls to the company have gone unanswered and they feel like there is nothing else they can do.

We searched online and tried to get in contact with the company, but it is closed for the weekend. What we found instead were more complaints, including bad Yelp reviews and several Facebook threads of people living in nearby neighborhoods complaining of the same thing.

Neighbors are upset their taxpayer dollars are going to pay for a service neighbors hope will come more consistently.

"It’s really not about the money because it’s not even that much. So, I don't care if they credit me back what we're missing, I just want my trash picked up because that looks terrible," McIntire said.

10News will continue to reach out to the company to see if we can get neighbors consistent trash service.

