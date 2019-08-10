WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A student at Cypress Creek Middle High School was arrested on Oct. 4 after investigators claim she wrote an email to a teacher saying "I am going to kill you."

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the girl told investigators she sent the email because she was failing the class and was mad at the teacher.

The 14-year-old student was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm and taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center, according to an arrest affidavit.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter