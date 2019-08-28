ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rainfall from Hurricane Dorian could intensify recent sinkhole activity in Pasco County. That’s according to geologists who study sinkholes and said heavy rains can always be a factor in increasing sinkhole activity in Florida.

Geologist at the University of South Florida and expert on sinkholes, Nick Albergo, said surface soil that gets saturated with water can start to loosen and become fluid in nature, which in turn allows the soil to flow down into underground caves and cavities in the limestone below.

Added weight in the soil from rain saturation can also cause some underground cavities to collapse, which can also create a sinkhole at the surface above the cavity.

"Every time it rains I cringe," Barbara Geren, who lives across the street from one of the largest holes said. "When I hear the weather report and it’s going to rain, I cringe because these are going to get larger and you’re going to see more and more of these happening.”

While there is technology that can help to detect where underground cavities are, Albergo said it’s virtually impossible to predict when and where a sinkhole with open.

