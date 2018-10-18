It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Wiregrass Elementary in Pasco County. Congrats Bulls!

The first thing you need to know about this school is the Wiregrass Way, which is rooted in four main principles: Pursue Safety, Value People, Focus on Learning and Chase Goals. There’s also a hashtag, #LikeNoOther. Everything they do is done with reason and purpose.

Students can apply to become part of the group the “Incredibulls,” yes, bulls after the school’s mascot. The group participates in several initiatives like Bull Buddies where the older students mentor the younger ones. Touring Torros is an Ambassador program, and the group also commits Random Acts of Kindness like writing letters to every student in a grade level.

New this year are stairs throughout the campus with additional learning opportunities like a reading challenge for students to read 25 books selected by the school in the time they attend Wiregrass. Kindergarteners have a slight advantage over the fifth graders, who will have to read all the books by the end of this year to earn the reward.

The school is also is the first one in Pasco County to offer the Exploration Program.

Each quarter students can enroll in an afterschool class that is a mental or physical activity for a fee. This quarter is robotics and dance. With everything happening on this campus it’s easy to see why it’s our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

