Report of possible weapon sends Pasco deputies to area high school

A controlled dismissal was initiated Monday at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Wesley Chapel.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a report of a weapon possibly being brought on campus Monday at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Wesley Chapel.

Authorities say to expect a large law enforcement presence while they conduct a full investigation.

"Out of an abundance of caution," the sheriff's office said the campus initiated a "controlled dismissal."

There has been no word yet on whether any weapon was actually found or if there were any arrests. It's not yet clear who initially reported the situation to the sheriff's office.

There have been no reports of injuries.