The sheriff's office says a call came in around 12:15 a.m. to report a woman found dead inside her home with multiple stab wounds.

DADE CITY, Fla. — A woman was found dead early Sunday morning in the Blue Jay Mobile Home Park in Dade City, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies wrote in a statement on Facebook that a call came in around 12:15 a.m. to report a woman found dead with multiple stab wounds inside her home.

Pasco Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating a homicide in the Blue Jay Mobile Home Park in Dade City. At... Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Authorities say they already have a suspect in custody and he reportedly knows the victim.