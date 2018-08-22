A Spring Hill woman was killed in a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 19 southbound at Krysher Lane in Hudson.

A 2004 Chrysler Sebring driven by Diann Irene Plautz, 30, was northbound on U.S. 19 in the center lane. Meanwhile, a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Jacob Trevor Castro, 22, of Weeki Wachee was in the inside lane.

Troopers say for unknown reasons the Chrysler drifted into the inside lane and collided with the Dodge. The Dodge stopped, but the Chrysler spun across the median and into the path of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Shaniquna Seuratge, 32, of Hudson. The vehicles collided and ended up in the center lane of southbound of U.S. 19.

Plautz was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital, where she died.

Seuratge and her passenger, Tinamarie Durant, 30, of Hudson, were taken to Bayonet Point with serious injuries.

No one in the Dodge was injured.

Traffic was re-routed to other roadways.

The crash prevented one bus with students from Crews Lake Middle School from being able to drop off children, so their parents had to pick them up at the campus.

