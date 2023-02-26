FHP patrol car hits, kills woman on bike in Pasco County crash, troopers say

The 40-year-old reportedly had no lights on the bike and was traveling near the centerline of the divided, unlighted road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old woman riding a bike was killed after being struck by a Florida Highway Patrol car Saturday night in Pasco County.

At 9:49 p.m., the trooper in the patrol car was heading northbound on U.S.-301 north of Desrosier Road in Dade City where the 40-year-old on the bike with no lights was traveling near the centerline of the divided, unlighted highway, FHP said in a news release.

The patrol car hit the woman, who's from Lacoochee. She died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, troopers say.