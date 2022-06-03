Melanie Gonzalez said she thought the father of two of her children was going to kill her that day.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A local woman is describing what she says was her experience surviving domestic violence in the hopes that it could save someone else's life. Melanie Gonzalez said the man she dated for seven years ended up stabbing her 37 times.

Gonzalez said before May 9, Manual Villasenor had been verbally abusive towards her.

“There were points in the relationship where I was like I just can’t argue anymore, and I wanna be done but I never actually left," Gonzalez explained.

Gonzalez said her three children were asleep in their rooms on the morning she says Villasenor attacked her.

“When I went to walk out, I just remember seeing him looking dead at me and seeing him full force put his whole hand back and punch me in the face," she said.

According to Gonzalez, it didn't take long for her to realize that he wasn't punching her, but he actually had a large knife she said he was stabbing her with.

“I remember trying to get up and trying to get up and trying to grab his hands," she explained.

Gonzalez said her son was able to run out the door and go to a neighbor's house where they called 911.

“I kept telling him, 'Don’t kill me, don’t kill me, don't kill me in front of my kids,'" Gonzalez said.

The mother of three said if anyone is in an abusive relationship, she wants them to know help is available.

“Don’t wait until it's too late until you’re like me," she explained.

Villasenor is in the Pasco County Jail facing an attempted murder charge.