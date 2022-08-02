Woman hospitalized after getting stuck under armored vehicle in New Port Richey

The woman is listed as a trauma alert, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue says a woman was hospitalized after she got hit by an armored vehicle on Tuesday.

The crash happened in a parking lot on State Road 52 at Little Road in New Port Richey, the department tweeted just after noon.

First responders say the woman got her legs stuck underneath the vehicle after she was hit. They worked to free her from underneath the car's metal step.

Photos shared the by fire department show a truck from Loomis, the cash handling company, with a detached metal step.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she is listed as a trauma alert.